Dream Come True: Do Puppy Yoga in Fitler Square

Pinch us, we must be dreaming. This Sunday, September 17th, SWEAT Fitness Fitler Square is teaming up with the Morris Animal Refuge to give you the ultimate workout: puppy yoga. Soooo, time to throw out your Sunday afternoon to-do list, because puppies = priorities.

SWEAT Fitness is offering two back-to-back classes: from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. in the grassy park behind their Fitler Square location. Interested? Of course you are. The classes are limited to 40 yogis and in order to reserve a spot, you must pre-register here. The class will run you the suggested donation price of $20, and 100 percent of proceeds go to the Morris Animal Refuge. It seems like an easy price to pay for an hour of puppy nibbles, cuteness, and, of course, the opportunity to find your zen before beginning another taxing work week.

The event is BYOM (that’s bring-your-own-mat, for the uninitiated), but not BYOD (Bring Your Own Dog). Need more puppy yoga? The next two classes will be held indoors on November 5th and February 25th.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: