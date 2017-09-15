Meet Colby, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable running pup, Colby, is a sweet, even-keeled dude who loves adventures and running at a nice and steady slow trot but most of all, he loves pretending to be a lap dog. Learn more about this sweet boy below plus, how he can be yours forever.

Name: Colby

Age: 3 years

Breed: Pit bull mix

Size: 70 pounds

Background: Colby was surrendered to ACCT by his family, who threatened to put him in a situation much worse than an open-intake shelter if ACCT would not waive the surrender fees. We love ACCT for agreeing to waive the fee and saving this sweet boy (along with all the other great work they do), as Colby is already enjoying a better life with his friends at Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Running style: Colby’s running pace is a slow trot. He’s a big boy but could probably work up to being someone’s 5K buddy. However, he is currently more interested in soaking in some much needed love, cuddles and sunshine.

Why Colby could be the right dog for you: Colby is the calmest and quietest Pit bull/cow (okay, there is probably no cow) mix around, with an adorably big head and a soft pink muzzle. He loves going out on adventures with volunteers and exploring his surroundings, but his favorite activity is pretending that he is a lap dog. Colby seems to enjoy other dogs and people of all sizes; he knows how to sit on command and we can’t wait to see what other tricks he might have up his sleeve!

If you’re interested in adopting Colby, you can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

…………….

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

