Yogis, this is YOUR month! Yup, you heard me: September is National Yoga Month. To celebrate, we’ve put together your guide to a bunch of yoga classes happening throughout the month that will get you on your mat outside of the studio. Don’t get us wrong: We’ve got a lot of love for yoga studios, but it never hurts to mix it up! (And add a little wine to your practice.)

Below, you will find 11 yoga classes happening around town this month that take place outside of a yoga studio — we’ve got parks, rooftops, bars, wineries and more on the line up. Take your pick and try something new to celebrate. But be sure to note that all of these classes are BYO-mat, water, towels, etc.

What: Vino and Vinyasa

Where: Wycombe Vineyards and Winery, 1391 Forest Grove Road, Bucks County

When: Friday, September 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Stop by the winery for a lovely evening of vino and vinyasa. For $25, you first get to relax your body with a 45-minute, all-levels indoor flow at the winery, and then relax your mind with a tasting of up to a dozen wines. Grab your ticket here.

What: Yoga, Puppies and Coffee

Where: Opportunity Barks Behavior and Training, 3510 Scotts Lane, Suite 3112, East Falls

When: Saturday, September 16th at 8 a.m.

Get your puppy, coffee and yoga fix all in one shot. (Yes, please.) Maria Sylvester Terry will be leading an all-levels flow — where the pups will be leashed, and cheering you on from a distance — followed by a hot cup of joe or a La Colombe cold brew and a cookie for the furry friends in the room. The class is BYOM and BYOD (as in: bring your own friendly dog). Grab your ticket here.

What: Beer Yoga

Where: Bourbon and Branch, 705 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties,

When: Saturday, September 16th at 2 p.m.

Day drinking is encouraged at this midday class. Your $20 ticket will get you into class, plus drinks. Grab your ticket here.

What: Free Yoga at the Piazza

Where: Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons, 1001 North 2nd Street, Northern Liberties

When: Sunday, September 17th at 5 p.m.

Dhyana Yoga Northern Liberties is hosting this Sunday evening flow at the Piazza. It’s free for all, just be sure to pack your mat and, of course, some water!

What: Yoga and Beer Tasting

Where: Flying Fish Brewing Company, 900 Kennedy Boulevard, Somerdale

When: Sunday, September 17th at 11 a.m.

Stop by the brewery for a midday sweat-filled power flow and replenish with some tasty Flying Fish brews. It’s $20 for the flow and post-flow beer tasting if you get your ticket online before the event, $25 at the door. Grab your ticket here.

What: Yoga and Whiskey Tasting

Where: Martha, 2113 East York Street, Fishtown

When: Tuesday, September 19th at 6 p.m.

Get ready, people! This one’s very exciting: Jake Panasevich will be leading a flow-tastic stretch which will be immediately followed by — wait for it — a whiskey tasting. A locally distilled whiskey to be exact, Manatawny Still Works out of Pottstown. All of this for $15. Contact Jake to reserve your spot here.

What: Rooftop Glow Yoga

Where: Friends Select School, North 17th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Logan Square

When: Thursday, September 21st at 7 p.m.

Head to the rooftop for some fun glow-in-the-dark yoga hosted by Focus Barre and Yoga and the Philadelphia Sports League. A one-hour flow, glow sticks and glow paint are included in your $15 earlybird ticket (purchased before the 21st, $20 after that). As with any good glow party, there’s an after party at City Tap House right across the street with post-flow happy hour specials. Grab your ticket here.

What: Yoga in the Winery

Where: Monroeville Vineyard and Winery, 314 Richwood Road, Monroeville

When: Friday, September 22nd at 7 p.m.

Swing by the vineyard for some Fri-YAY fun! Your $25 ticket gets you an hour of sweet vinyasa flow, a wine tasting, a wine glass to take home, and a free class at Laughing Buddha Hot Yoga Studio in West Deptford. Plus, there will be some post-yoga and mid-wine live music for all to enjoy. Grab your ticket here.

What: Yoga and Wine

Where: Berger and Montague Law Firm, 1622 Locust Street, Rittenhouse

When: Saturday, September 23rd at 3 p.m.

Now, I’m sure you’re thinking: A law firm? These Be Well gals are trippin’. But trust me, this one is MUCH cooler than it sounds: Tria’s wine director, Michael McCaulley, has teamed up with his yoga-teaching friend Lindsay Ouellett for an autumnal hatha yoga practice and wine tasting with biodynamic and organic wines. Find out more here.

What: Francisville Yoga

Where: Francisville Playground, 1737 Francis Street, Francisville

When: Tuesday, September 26th at 7 p.m.

Roots2Rise, Philly’s local nonprofit bringing yoga and mindfulness to residents, hosts this yoga series led by Tim Wagner. Everyone is welcome to this $5 suggested donation all-levels flow. Mats are available for the borrowing! No tickets or registration required.

What: Yoga Behind the Prison

Where: Friends of Eastern State Penitentiary Park, 22nd and Brown Streets, Fairmount

When: Wednesday, September 27th at 6 p.m.

You’ll see Eastern State Penitentiary peaking through your legs in downward dog at this yoga series. It’s a $10 suggested donation for the class, benefitting the Friends of Eastern State Penitentiary Park. Sign up and make your donation ahead of time here, or show up the day of with cash.

