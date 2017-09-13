Sweetgreen Is Celebrating Their Birthday By Giving You Federal Donuts

They’ve teamed up with Chef Michael Solomonov to give you a free post-salad donut. Because balance.

Attention, salad and donut fiends (hey, you can like ’em both): Sweetgreen is celebrating its 10th birthday and they want to give you a gift.

On Friday, September 15th, the Rittenhouse and UPenn Sweetgreen locations will be giving out a free Sweet Corn Donut from Federal Donuts to folks who purchase a salad or warm bowl. (Heyyy, dessert.) Sweetgreen Rittenhouse will be offering the donuts from 12 to 3 p.m. and UPenn from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Sweet Corn Donut is the brainchild of Chef Michael Solomonov (who also created Sweetgreen’s Israeli-inspired Zahav Bowl), combining sweet corn, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and salt, and is topped with chili powder. You’ll only be able to get your hands on it this one day. So, we know what you’ll be having for lunch on Friday!

