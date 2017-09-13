The Checkup: The Best Deli Sandwich Picks, According to a Nutritionist

And more healthy reads for your subway ride.

By  | 

• Sometimes, all you want for lunch is a sandwich from the deli on the ground floor of your office building. (The heart wants what it wants — it can’t be explained.) But how do you order without totally wrecking the healthy-eating work you’ve put in throughout the week? Here, a nutritionist ranks 12 popular deli sandwiches from best to worst. (Tuna salad lovers will be pleased with the results. Cubano lovers, not so much.) [Bon Appétit]

Lemon water is the holy grail when it comes to health — at least according to celebrities. [Well + Good]

• And speaking of celebrities doling out health advice, how did Gwyneth Paltrow’s website become the go-to for health advice for 1.8 million — yes, million — readers each month? The Atlantic looks for the answer. [The Atlantic]

• Hey, runners: Honey could be just the replacement you’ve been looking for when it comes to mid-race fuel. Yes: plain ol’ honey. [Furthermore]

Maria Sharapova can’t seem to get over her grudge against Serena Williams — who’s beat her in the last 18 of the 20 matches they’ve played against each other — in her new memoir. [The Cut]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.