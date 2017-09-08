I mean, look at her: She’s just begging for you to take her out.

This week’s adoptable running dog, Belly, is 100 percent down to be your new BFF — whether you want to cuddle on the couch or hit the road for a walk or run, she’ll be right there with you. Belly does have a slight case of runner’s knee, so she needs a family who will be loving and attentive to her needs to keep her in tip-top shape. Learn more about this cutie below!

By the way, the Monster Milers’ annual fundraising run, the Rescue Run 5K (which ends with lots of furry snuggles at the finish line, natch), is coming up on Sunday, September 24th, and lucky you: Be Well Philly readers receive get a discount on registration. Just use the code “BWP2017” when you register to get $5 off your bib (the code is good until race day or until the race fills up; whichever comes first).

Name: Belly

Age: 1 to 2 years

Breed: Staffordshire mix

Size: 53 pounds

Background: Belly’s family had a change in job situation and did not have enough time to spend with her.

Running style: Belly is a recovering runner, who (like many of us) has had some knee issues. She needs an adopter who will be able to consult with their own vet, stick to a plan to protect her knees from further injury, and give her occasional pain medication.

Why Belly could be the right dog for you: Belly is a sweet, soulful pup who is always ready to walk and play with toys. But, she’s also content just to sit near you and be petted. She is easygoing and could live with other dogs, cats, or children.

You can find out more about Belly (and other adoptable animals) here. If you are interested in adopting her, you can email PAWS at dogs@phillypaws.org, call them at 215-298-9680, ext. 16 or fill out an application here. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.



