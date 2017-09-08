Hey, Runners! There’s a Giant Citywide Beer Run Happening Next Week

Attention, Philly runners! Next Thursday, September 14th, there’s a special event just for YOU: the All City Summer Beer Run, which, as the name suggests, is a night of running, beer drinking and celebrating. Runners from nearly 18 local running clubs, plus solo runners, will be gathering all over the city for group runs to Yards Brewery, where the real party starts. The real party being a celebration of running and the end of summer with the perfect post-workout drink (beer, duh).

So here’s the deal: Tons of running clubs from all over the city will be gathering on Thursday at about 12 locations around town for a huge group run finishing at Yards Brewing Company (901 North Delaware Avenue). If you’re more of the solo running-type — as in, not a part of a running group — not a problem: You can meet up with a group of runners departing from the courtyard in City Hall at 7 p.m. or any other meet-up for that matter. It’s important to note that other run start times and places vary, so you can check out the full itinerary here.

Really, anyone is welcome at the post-run party at Yards, in fact, the more the merrier because, thanks to Yards and the 5,000 Yard Dash, one dollar from every beer will be donated to Philly Achilles, a local organization that helps athletes with disabilities accomplish their goals. So drink up, folks: It’s for charity. Runners will also be given one free raffle ticket, which could win you some pretty cool prizes, and you’re more than welcome to purchase more to up your odds of wining!

