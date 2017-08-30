Mark Your Calendar: 10 Best Philly Fitness and Foodie Events in September

It’s time: Time to accept the hard reality that summer — and days spent shamelessly doing nothing but drinking beermosas while staring at a body of water — is almost over. But the good news: With the influx of folks filling city sidewalks again comes a lineup of great fitness events. You know, to help you work off all of last season’s beermosas. Check ‘em out below.

1. Wanderlust 108

When: Saturday, September 30th 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Navy Yard, South Philly

A 5K where you’re encouraged to forget about PRing and just enjoy yourself? Check. Group yoga sessions complete with DJs and impromptu dance parties? Check. A hearty dose of meditation? Check. A marketplace full of vendors with samples galore? Check. We’re tellin’ you guys: This “Mindful Triathlon” — eyeroll-worthy as that may sound — is in fact a really good time. $21-50

2. Bike MS: City to Shore Ride 2017

When: Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th

Where: Cherry Hill to Ocean City

Nothing earns you a bucket of boardwalk fries quite like pedaling your way to the beach. This bike ride, which raises money for MS research and to support those dealing with MS, will take you 180 miles, from Cherry Hill to Ocean City, along back roads and past blueberry fields. (Don’t worry: There are less ambitious mileage options, too.) $300

3. Wissahickon All Trails Challenge

When: Thursday, September 7th through Tuesday, November 28th

Where: The Wissahickon

I don’t think I could think up a prettier fall fitness challenge than this one if I tried. This nearly two-month-long shindig encourages participants to tackle all of the Wissahickon’s 50-plus trails, in whichever mode they prefer, from walking to biking to horseback riding. So you’ll get a hefty dose of fall fitness, along with your fix of fall foliage. Free to participate; fundraising encouraged.

4. Run the Vineyards Autumn Trail 8K

When: Sunday, September 17th at 9 a.m.

Where: Penns Woods Winery, 124 Beaver Valley Road, Chaddsford

This 8K takes you through wine vineyards and, naturally, you earn yourself a glass of wine by pulling into the finish line. And that glass of wine also comes with live music and games at the finish line. Say it with us: FUN. $40-45

5. Greensgrow West Farm Dinner

When: Saturday, September 23rd from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 5123 Baltimore Avenue, West Philly

This night sounds just lovely. At Greengrow’s West Philly outpost, you’ll dine on a four-course dinner chock-full of produce grown at their Kensington farm, paired with brews from West Philly’s Dock Street. We repeat: just lovely. $45

6. Camp Bonfire

When: Friday, September 8th at 1 p.m. through Sunday, September 10th at 4 p.m.

Where: Lake Owego Camp, the Poconos

Adult. Summer. Camp. Need we say more? (The answer is no.) $399-$499

7. The Unite Philly Run

When: Thursday, September 21st at 6 p.m.

Where: Meet at Unite Fitness, 20th and Ranstead Streets, Rittenhouse

If you’ve never joined in on one of Unite Fitness’s cross-training runs, you, my friend, are in for a (muscle-burning) treat. The free 3.5-mile jaunt is sort of like a sweaty scavenger hunt: Along the way, participants stop at secret surprise exercise stations to complete strength-training exercises (hey, it’s not all about cardio), eventually ending at a post-run block party. Free to run, $10 shirt sign-up.

8. Boxers’ Trail 5K

When: Saturday, September 9th at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Mander Playground, 2140 North 33rd Street, Fairmount Park

Few things feel quite as bad-ass as working out where workout legends chose to sweat. So let’s just say, this 5K will make you feel pretty bad-ass. Held on boxing pro Joe Frazier’s forming training stomping grounds, the 5K will help you get your Saturday-morning run in, open your eyes to a city trail you’ve probably never trekked along, and you’ll be supporting youth programs at Mander Recreation Center by running. Oh! And did we mention the free Parks on Tap beer you get, right at the nearby Mount Pleasant Mansion, afterward? Because you get that, too. #Winning. $25 to run, $20 to walk.

9. The Local Race

When: Saturday, September 9th from 12 to 3 p.m.

Where: The Lululemon Local Fishtown, 1424 Frankford Avenue, Fishtown

This free fitness-fueled race is the perfect opportunity to get a peek into studios you’ve yet to try. The race, completed in teams, will start and end at Lululemon’s Fishtown location, taking you and your team to a bunch of fitness studios around Fishtown for mini workouts during the 90 minutes in between. The whole shebang ends with a party at the Lululemon Fishtown store. Yes, please! Free

10. #BiketoBarnes

When: Thursday, September 14th from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Multiple start locations to ride to the Barnes (2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway)

Bike shops across the city are leading rides to the Barnes to celebrate the debut of the Barnes’ and Indego’s recent collaboration: A fleet of beautiful art-wrapped bikes. The museum will be open late with free access, and they will happily valet your set of two wheels for free. Free, but space is limited.

