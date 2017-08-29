Make these bonbons and throw ’em in your fridge for a sweet snack or dessert throughout the week.

Truly, this recipe takes 10 minutes to throw together. This is the type of kid-friendly “cooking” (this can barely be described as cooking) that can serve as the perfect way to get kids used to new foods. Do they think they don’t like almonds? Cover them in chocolate and I bet they’ll change their minds.

Plus, we all know by now that a great way to get kids to try new foods is to have them help you make them — every cook wants to taste the dish they worked hard to create. Happen to have some pistachios and dried cranberries in the pantry? Sounds great; keep the amounts the same and you’re good to go.

As fall schedules kick into gear, having a treat ready to go in your fridge that takes mere minutes to create is a lifesaver. After all, who doesn’t like a little chocolate with their morning coffee?

Recipe: Chocolate Almond Cherry Bonbons

Makes 2 dozen

Ingredients

1 1/3 c. bittersweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp. almond butter

1 c. old-fashioned oats

1/3 c. roasted, salted, almonds, chopped

1/3 c. dried cherries, chopped

Method

1. Place chocolate chips and almond butter in a glass mixing bowl. Microwave 1 minute and stir. Microwave another minute and stir until smooth.

2. Add oats, almonds and cherries and stir to coat. Drop by tablespoon (a small cookie scooper will work best here) onto parchment or silpat-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate 30 minutes or until hardened and set. Store in the fridge in airtight container.

