Get ready to sweat it out on the sand and cool off in the ocean.

WOOT! Labor Day weekend is almost here! And while this weekend brings with it some mixed emotions — a long weekend at the beach (yay!), but summer is coming to an end (boo!) — this workout is simply a good time. You can do it right on the sand, without even donning a pair of shoes. It doesn’t get much more convenient than that, am I right?

Here’s what you’ll do: Find a little bit of space on the beach (I suggest doing this in the morning before it gets too hot and crowded), or, if you’re not lucky enough to be at the beach, pop over to your favorite workout space. Pick a good distance that you’re going to want to sprint to. Then, start with 10 reps of each exercise, do a sprint up and back from your designated sprint point, then do nine reps of each exercise, sprint, eight reps of each, sprint, and so on until you finish one rep of each exercise and one final sprint. Whew!

Be Well Workout of the Week: The Ultimate Labor Day Weekend Workout

Instructions: Do decreasing reps (10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1) with a sprint in between each set.



Squat jumps

Push-ups

Sit-ups

Lunge jumps

Burpees

Skiers (do reps on each side)

Explanation of exercises:

Click link for how-to video.



Squat jumps: Stand with feet hip-width apart and perform a squat, dropping your rear until your knees are just behind your toes and your hamstrings are parallel to the floor. As you stand, propel yourself upwards and jump. Return to standing and squat again. Jump out as far as you can. Do ten on the way out, turn around, and do ten on the way back.

Push-ups: Start lying face down with your chest on the floor, with hands facing forward and palms down in line with your shoulders; elbows should be pointing back. Push up until arms are extended (the inside of the elbow should be facing forward) and drop back down.

Sit-ups: Lie on your back with feet on the floor and knees bent. Put your hands behind your ears. Without pulling on your neck and using only your abs, lift your shoulders off the mat and come to a full sit-up position. Lie back down slowly.

Lunge jumps: Position yourself in a lunge. Jump upwards switching the front and back legs. Once landed, repeat. For more of a challenge, hold the weights you used for your reverse fly during your jumps.

Burpees: squat sumps: Start with a burpee — which is just like an up-down in football. Put your hands on the ground, jump your feet out behind you so you’re in push-up position, hit your chest to the ground, and bring your feet back in, stand up and then transition into a squat jump (see above), jumping as far as you can, and then go right into another burpee.

Skiers: Stand in a split stance, with right foot about a foot in front of the left. Jump in place and switch legs so your left foot is in the front. Repeat the motion, pumping your arms in rhythm: left arm forward when left foot is forward, right arm forward when right foot is forward. Left and right counts as one rep.

……..

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: