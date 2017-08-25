Meet Mugwort, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable running dog, Mugwort, is leading the pack in the eyes of the Monster Milers. He’s a flexible guy who would fit in well in a variety of (loving) home environments and will make you a great middle-distance running companion. And he’s darn cute to boot. Learn more about him below.

Name: Mugwort



Age: 2 years

Breed: Boxer/Pit bull mix

Size: 54 pounds

Background: Mugwort was surrendered by his family because they were moving.

Running style: Mugwort makes a great running buddy and has quickly become a favorite on Monster Milers group runs. It’s August in Philly, so the pace has had to be kept moderate with frequent water and walk breaks, however, once the weather cools, Mugwort will make a great middle-distance running partner.

Why Mugwort could be the right dog for you: No one can resist Mugwort and his big floppy ears, which match his big (and also floppy) personality. He has energy to burn and would love to be someone’s workout buddy — whether it’s running, hiking or just walking, he loves to be out and about with his people. Mugwort would be a great fit in a variety of homes; he knows his basic commands, likes others dogs and is a playful young guy.

If you’re interested in adopting Mugwort, you can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

