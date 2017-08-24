Say What?! Whole Foods to Slash Prices of Groceries Starting Next Week

Amazon’s purchase of the grocery chain means lower prices and delivery on all sorts of items through Amazon.

If you are firmly planted in the camp of people who avoids Whole Foods at all costs, rolling your eyes and referring to it as “Whole Paycheck” at the mention of its name, take note: As the Washington Post reports, thanks to Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of the grocery chain, which will be finalized on Monday, customers will begin seeing immediate markdowns on the stores’ best-selling grocery staples — think: salmon, avocados (!!), baby kale, almond butter, banana, eggs, ground beef, butter, apples, and more — next Monday.

Excuse us while we do the happiest of happy dances.

As Amazon and Whole Foods Market said in a joint statement released today, “The two companies will together pursue the vision of making Whole Foods Market’s high-quality, natural and organic food affordable for everyone.” Go ahead, pick your jaw up off of the ground. Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods also means that items from the brand’s 365 Everyday Value, Whole Paws and Whole Catch labels will be available on Amazon.com, AmazonFresh and Prime Pantry. Convenient, huh?

So, does this mean that Whole Foods’ cheaper spinoff 365 stores (which we never got one of) are officially irrelevant? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: