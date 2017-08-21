Be Well Workout of the Week: This Workout Proves You Can Do Anything for 30 Seconds

Stop watches at the ready!

This is the perfect workout for anyone who need to be constantly switching from move to move to remain engaged. You’re going to complete each exercise in the circuit for a measly 30 seconds, working really hard during the interval, and then moving on to the next exercise as quickly as you can. You can do anything for 30 seconds, right?

Weights are only needed for the first circuit, so if you don’t have any laying around or, perhaps you’re on the move, feel free to use whatever you have on hand — water bottles, cans of beans, two wine bottles, you know, those types of things … Okay, let’s go, people!

Be Well Philly Workout of the Week: A Fast-Paced Full-Body Circuit Workout

Instructions: Complete each 30-second workout three times before moving on to the next circuit. Click links for how-to videos.

Circuit #1: Do 30 seconds of each exercise x 3 rounds

(Hold a set of weights for each exercise)

Squat hold with alternating punches

Reverse fly

Bicep curl

Lunge jumps

Alternating overhead press

Dead lifts

Circuit #2:Do 30 seconds of each exercise x 3 rounds

Skiers

Burpees

Tricep dips

Mountain climbers

Side plank (both sides)

Circuit #3:Do 30 seconds of each exercise x 3 rounds

Push-ups

Sit-ups

Lunge rows (do 30 seconds on each side)

Plank

Toe-touch crunches

……………

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: