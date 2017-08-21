Be Well Workout of the Week: This Workout Proves You Can Do Anything for 30 Seconds
This is the perfect workout for anyone who need to be constantly switching from move to move to remain engaged. You’re going to complete each exercise in the circuit for a measly 30 seconds, working really hard during the interval, and then moving on to the next exercise as quickly as you can. You can do anything for 30 seconds, right?
Weights are only needed for the first circuit, so if you don’t have any laying around or, perhaps you’re on the move, feel free to use whatever you have on hand — water bottles, cans of beans, two wine bottles, you know, those types of things … Okay, let’s go, people!
Be Well Philly Workout of the Week: A Fast-Paced Full-Body Circuit Workout
Instructions: Complete each 30-second workout three times before moving on to the next circuit. Click links for how-to videos.
Circuit #1: Do 30 seconds of each exercise x 3 rounds
(Hold a set of weights for each exercise)
Squat hold with alternating punches
Reverse fly
Bicep curl
Lunge jumps
Alternating overhead press
Dead lifts
Circuit #2:Do 30 seconds of each exercise x 3 rounds
Skiers
Burpees
Tricep dips
Mountain climbers
Side plank (both sides)
Circuit #3:Do 30 seconds of each exercise x 3 rounds
Push-ups
Sit-ups
Lunge rows (do 30 seconds on each side)
Plank
Toe-touch crunches
Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.
