Meet Juliette, This Week’s Adoptable Running Puppy

This gal isn’t quite ready to pound the pavement just yet, but she’s sure ready for a forever home.

This week’s adoptable running puppy, Juliette, is a running companion in training. This spunky sub six month old puppy’s body is still growing, so it’s a little early for her to join you on your long runs in the Wissahickon, but she’s totally down for lots of walks and kisses in the meantime! Learn more about this little girl pup below.

Name: Juliette

Age: 3 to 6 months

Breed: Pit bull/Terrier mix

Size: Currently 20 pounds; should be about 60 pounds when fully grown

Background: Juliette’s previous owner could not care for a puppy.

Running style: Juliette is a puppy, so she shouldn’t run while her bones and joints are still growing. But, she has plenty of puppy energy for walks and playing with toys.

Why Juliette could be the right dog for you: Juliette needs all the things every puppy needs — lots of love, patience, and basic obedience training. She needs socialization but doesn’t hesitate to greet people on the street. She could learn to live with other dogs (and would probably benefit from being taught the ropes by an older dog). She may be a little too enthusiastic for most cats. She also should do well with older children who have some experience with dogs.

This Saturday, August 19th, is Clear the Shelters, a day where nearly 50 shelters and rescue organizations in the Philadelphia area — including PAWS, ACCT and STAR — waive adoption fees so families can adopt a new pet. If you’re interested in Juliette, or one of our other adoptable running dogs, this Saturday might be the day to take a new friend home.

You can find out more about Juliette (and other adoptable animals) here. If you are interested in adopting her, you can email PAWS at dogs@phillypaws.org, call them at 215-298-9680, ext. 16 or fill out an application here. Her animal ID is A36144679. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

