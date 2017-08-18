Splash Around at These Free Pool Workouts Next Weekend

We love when we see former Be Well Philly Health Heroes out there making the world, well, healthier. And next weekend, our 2014 Health Hero Challenge winner, the lovely Pia Martin, will be doing just that, leading free all-levels water aerobics classes in Washington Square West. Yes, please! (By the way, voting for this year’s Health Hero Challenge starts next Tuesday — mark your calendars!)

Here’s the deal: The free classes, one on Friday, August 25th at 6:30 p.m. and one on Saturday, August 26th at 9 a.m., will be held at the indoor pool on the 10th floor at 200 West Washington Square. And if your breast-stroke skills are, um, nonexistent, not to worry: There won’t be any swimming involved in the classes, just exercise done in the water. The classes are part of Bella Vista-based physician Dr. Vicki Bralow’s Beginner-cise monthly series, but anyone — patients and the public alike — is invited to join in. Just make sure to bring your bathing suit and a towel and RSVP by emailing Dr. Bralow’s office here or calling them at 215-832-0135.

And you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for more events from Dr. Bralow’s Beginner-cise series, a free series to help folks who might be intimidated by the “unfamiliar equipment, loud music and spandex” of gyms and boutique fitness studios (totally fair, by the way) to dip their toes back into the exercise world, minus the fright factor. You can keep up with the calendar for Beginner-cise events here.

