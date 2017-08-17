Do This: Free Workout (and Get Snap Kitchen!) at the Art Museum Steps

How’s this for a good start to your weekend?

By  | 

Warning: You may want to keep your Friday happy-hour shenanigans to a minimum this week — you’ve got (free!) workout plans on Saturday morning!

This Saturday, August 19th,  Snap Kitchen and Redline Fitness are teaming up for a free early-morning workout — with snacks! At 8 a.m., Redline Fitness will be getting early risers nice and sweaty with an hour-long, all-levels boot camp-style workout going down at the Art Museum steps (2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway). Snap Kitchen will be handing out some healthy post-workout snacks and on top of that, boot campers will be given a coupon code to order a free meal on the Snap Kitchen app. Say whaaaat?

There’s no pre-registration required; all you need to do to get in on this workout is show up at the Art Museum — perhaps a little before 8 a.m. — for a quick onsite registration. Easy as pie!

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.