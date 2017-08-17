Warning: You may want to keep your Friday happy-hour shenanigans to a minimum this week — you’ve got (free!) workout plans on Saturday morning!

This Saturday, August 19th, Snap Kitchen and Redline Fitness are teaming up for a free early-morning workout — with snacks! At 8 a.m., Redline Fitness will be getting early risers nice and sweaty with an hour-long, all-levels boot camp-style workout going down at the Art Museum steps (2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway). Snap Kitchen will be handing out some healthy post-workout snacks and on top of that, boot campers will be given a coupon code to order a free meal on the Snap Kitchen app. Say whaaaat?

There’s no pre-registration required; all you need to do to get in on this workout is show up at the Art Museum — perhaps a little before 8 a.m. — for a quick onsite registration. Easy as pie!

