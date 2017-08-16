This Is the Ultimate Trader Joe’s Grocery List

To celebrate its 50th birthday, the grocery chain just released a list of its top 50 products, according to crew members and customers.

Celebrations are in order, my friends: Trader Joe’s just turned 50 years old. And to celebrate, they asked for customers and crew members to dish on their favorite items and narrowed what they say was a very long list down to the top 50 favorites, in no particular order. In other words, they’ve compiled your grocery-shopping list for the weekend.

You can find all 50 favorites split up into category — bakery, beverages, snacks and sweets, etc. — here, but a few notable healthy items to make the list include the Cold Pressed Matcha Green Lemonade (mmmm), Premium Wild Salmon Burgers, the Spatchocked Chicken (also a favorite for Philly trainers — find out what else Philly fitness pros buy at Trader Joe’s here), Whole Milk Mango Kefir, and more. Happy shopping!

