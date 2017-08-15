WOOHOO! Why am I so excited, you ask? Well, my friends, here’s why: I’m downright ecstatic about the news that ReAnimator Coffee will be hosting three pop-ups this month at the Sweetgreen in Rittenhouse (1821 Chestnut Street), giving away free coffee to the lunchtime salad-loving crowd. And guess what? The first pop-up date is tomorrow, August 16th!

From 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16th (that’s tomorrow), August 23rd and August 30th, ReAnimator Coffee will be setting up shop in Sweetgreen Rittenhouse to give a free cup of coffee to everyone who purchases a salad or grain bowl during that time. If the name ReAnimator only rings a bell in the context of a grotesque 1989 horror film, then let us fill you in: ReAnimator Coffee is a Philly-based speciality coffee roaster with locations in Fishtown and Kensington. During their pop-ups at Sweetgreen Rittenhouse, they’ll be slinging their single-origin Ethiopian coffee, dubbed Gera.

So, mark those dates down, folks! After a nutritious salad and the jolt from a cup of ReAnimator’s coffee, you’ll be perfectly primed to go back to work and kill the day. And if you’re worried about your coffee intake, science says it’s generally perfectly healthy to have up to four cups a day. So, there.

