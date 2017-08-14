The Checkup: The Sneaky Way Your Breakfast May Be Making You Pack on Pounds

And more healthy reads to start your week on the right foot!

• If you just chowed down on a big bowl of cereal, sorry to be the bearer of bad news: New research published in Nature Communications shows that the preservative butylated hydroxytoluene, which can be found in some breakfast cereals, can screw with the satiety signals our guts send to our brains. And if those signals are messed up, we don’t realize when we’re full. Cue the second (and third) bowl of breakfast. [Men’s Health]

• To totally unplug from work on vacation or not to unplug? That is the question. And the answer, it seems, is dependent on your personality. [Fast Company]

• If your main goal with your workout schedule is to shed pounds, make sure you’re not screwing yourself over by falling victim to these common workout-for-weight-loss mistakes. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

• Kombucha is about to get an upgrade. We’re talkin’ stress-reducing adaptogenic kombucha, filled with herbs like ashwagandha and reishi. [Well + Good]

• We all know homemade banana nice cream is the bee’s knees, but this recipe makes it even better by caramelizing the bananas before blending them. Mmmmmm. [Bon Appétit]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: