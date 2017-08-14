This week, we sprint. Before you get freaked out by the word sprint, think of it in terms of simply pushing yourself to your limits. If that’s a fast walk for you, then walk super fast! If it’s a true sprint, go for it! You can adapt this workout to meet your needs, no matter what your fitness level.

You’ll have a series of sprint and recovery intervals throughout the workout and they can be done outside, on a treadmill, elliptical, in a pool, or wherever else you feel is appropriate. Push yourself hard during the sprints, keep moving for your recovery (move slow, but stay active), and get a little bit uncomfortable! Ready, set, go!

Be Well Workout of the Week: Torch Calories with High-Intensity Sprint Intervals

Instructions:

10-second sprint : 20-second recovery x 6

20-second sprint : 30-second recovery x 5

30-second sprint : 40-second recovery x 4

40-second sprint : 50-second recovery x 3

50-second sprint : 60-second recovery x 2

60-second sprint : 70-second recovery x 1

