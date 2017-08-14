Be Well Workout of the Week: Torch Calories with High-Intensity Sprint Intervals

Ready, set, go!

This week, we sprint. Before you get freaked out by the word sprint, think of it in terms of simply pushing yourself to your limits. If that’s a fast walk for you, then walk super fast! If it’s a true sprint, go for it! You can adapt this workout to meet your needs, no matter what your fitness level.

You’ll have a series of sprint and recovery intervals throughout the workout and they can be done outside, on a treadmill, elliptical, in a pool, or wherever else you feel is appropriate. Push yourself hard during the sprints, keep moving for your recovery (move slow, but stay active), and get a little bit uncomfortable! Ready, set, go!

Instructions:
10-second sprint : 20-second recovery x 6
20-second sprint : 30-second recovery x 5
30-second sprint : 40-second recovery x 4
40-second sprint : 50-second recovery x 3
50-second sprint : 60-second recovery x 2
60-second sprint : 70-second recovery x 1

