Meet the 2017 Health Hero Challenge Semifinalists!

Mark your calendars: Voting kicks off next Tuesday!

Drumroll, please! We are very excited to introduce you to the 10 semifinalists for this year’s Health Hero Challenge, our sixth annual search for Philly’s Health Hero. Once August 22nd rolls around, we’ll be opening the contest up to reader voting here so that you — yes, you! — can select a winner.

If you need a refresher on how the Health Hero Challenge works, here’s the rundown: Earlier this summer, we asked you to submit nominations for people who you see as health heroes — folks in the region helping their communities be healthier and happier. Then, editors at Philadelphia magazine read through hundreds (!) of nominations, ultimately narrowing it down to the 10 semifinalists below. Throughout August, September, October and November, we’ll be asking you to vote for your favorite Health Hero here.

All 10 semifinalists will be up for voting through September 18th, and the top three with the most votes will go on to the finals in late October. You’ll be able to vote once every 24 hours during the contest, so put some reminders in your calendar now. The winner of the Health Hero Challenge will be featured in an upcoming issue of Philadelphia magazine, and will receive a $10,000 donation in his or her name to a charity of choice and the two runners up will receive $2,500 donations to their chosen charities.

To help you get pumped for the contest, we’ll be rolling out Q&As with each of the semifinalists through the beginning of next week so you can learn more about what makes them champions of health and wellness in Philly.

Congrats to all our challengers!

Wylie Belasik

Founder, UliftU

Kevin J. Burns

Executive director, Action Wellness

Dr. Ted Corbin

Medical director, Healing Hurt People

Stephanie Ford

Founder of Pedal Posse Divas; women’s biking advocate

Cheryl Janssen

Founding executive director/CEO, Kids Smiles

Chera Kowalski

Librarian turned lifesaver at McPherson Square Library

Ramon Laboy

Program director, Back on My Feet Philadelphia

Steve Paul

Special Olympics coordinator, the Bancroft School

Darren Sudman

Co-founder, Simon’s Fund and Got AED

Dr. Senbagam Virudachalam

Pediatrician and leader of the Home Plate program at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

