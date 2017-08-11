The Checkup: The Truth About How Many Calories Sex Burns

And more healthy reads to get your weekend rolling.

By  | 

• Research has shown that a 30-minute session between the sheets burns an average of around 100 calories for men and 70 for women. But considering the average sex session lasts just — wait for it — six minutes, chances are, you probably should stick to the gym for your calorie burn. [TIME]

• A little pre-Sweetgreen required reading: Here are five ways you’re totally ruining your salads. [Health]

• 1.25x: This is the perfect speed at which to speed-listen to your favorite podcasts, according to a researcher who specializes in just that. No, really. [Science of Us]

• New research delving into the opioid crisis shows a cringe-worthy link between pharmaceutical companies and docs. [Futurity]

• Essential information: The best healthy-leaning store-bought ice creams, according to dietitians. [Self]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.