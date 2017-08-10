This Urban Farm Is Hosting Their First BYOB Twilight Market of the Season Tonight

Friends, tonight is a very special night: The much-loved Kensington urban farm Greensgrow Farms is hosting their very first Twilight Market of the season tonight, Thursday, August 10th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and you, your friends, neighbors and pets are invited!

Just swing by Greensgrow at 2501 East Cumberland Street in Kensington tonight to join in the fun! Expect an exciting night chock full of local food and drinks (their farmstand will be open late — yippee!), live music, vendors and workshops. In addition to the food and drink portion of the evening (always the most important, hence why we mentioned it first), a few local musical artists will be gracing the crowd with their tunes and local makers will be slinging their work, like prints, paper crafts and handmade soaps. The folks of Greensgrow will also be hosting a natural bug balm-making workshop. What. A. Night. Are we right?

While the Twilight Markets are BYOB (or BYO wine — whatever floats your boat), tonight’s market will feature Philadelphia Brewing Co., who will be slinging their own brews in addition to some locally sourced summertime snacks.

And the good news is, if you can’t make it tonight, these Twilight Markets will be happening once a month through November, so mark your calendars for the second Thursday of every month from now through November. Each month’s market will feature a different lineup of local food and drink, live music, workshops and vendors. You can find more info here.

