This 20-minute side dish has quickly become my favorite way to cook zucchini, which comes in mighty useful this time of year when, if possible, there are too many zucchini to deal with. The flavor combo of garlic, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese fills your kitchen with a smell that literally makes your mouth water, and when paired with the beautifully crunchy bite, it’s summertime eating at its finest.

If you wanted to make this for company (it’s certainly fancy enough for company, though quick enough for weeknights), you could prep the filling ahead and even cook the zucchini through step three. Spoon the filling in, cover with foil, and bake when dinner’s almost ready. Since it’s pretty good at room temperature as well, it would work great for a summer BBQ, starring late summer’s most prolific farmer’s market veggie.

Recipe: Crispy Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Boats

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini

1 tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

Filling

1/4 c. chopped fresh basil

1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 c. panko bread crumbs (GF if necessary)

1/2 c. parmesan cheese, ideally freshly grated

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

Method

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut zucchini in half and scrape out a small divot, lengthwise (mostly just seeds).

2. Arrange zucchini, 4 at a time, on a dinner plate. Microwave for 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining zucchini halves.

3. Arrange halves cut side up in 9×13 baking dish. Brush with 1 tbsp. olive oil and sprinkle with several pinches of kosher salt and black pepper. Bake for 10 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, combine filling ingredients until well blended. Fill zucchini evenly with filling, using a small spoon. Bake for 10 more minutes or until filling is heated through and crunchy.

5. Serve warm or room temperature.

