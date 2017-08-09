The Checkup: The Undercover Health Issue You Should Be Paying Attention To 

And more health-related headlines for your morning.

By  | 

Loneliness: It’s not necessarily something we think about as related to health, but it is. And according to a recent review of studies from AARP, it’s a pretty big public health issue — a deadly one, at that — that we really need to start paying attention to. [Refinery29]

• Well, here’s something that may help you get over your fear of the dentist: New research found a link between inflammation in the mouth and cancer risk. Eek. [TIME]

• Is it the hard-to-grapple-with high cost of boutique fitness classes that actually makes you go to them? A gym member who never actually goes to his gym weighs in. [Wall Street Journal]

Confidence is key — here’s how to be confident, even when you’re feeling, um, the opposite. [Greatist]

Papa John’s is confused. They just released a gluten-free crust — but they warn anyone with a true gluten sensitivity not to trust their gluten-free crust. [Grub Street]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , , , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.