Where to Get Free Lunch in Center City Today

Surprise: Your lunch plans just got a whole lot cheaper, Center City office workers! Today, Wednesday, August 9th, Verts Mediterranean Grill and WeWork have teamed up for an outdoor WeWork pop-up complete with free (and healthy!) food and coffee, plus giveaways. Feel free to indulge in a Napoleon Dynamite-style “YESSS” from your desk chair.

Here’s the deal: Anyone can swing by Verts at 1601 Market Street, pretty much any time today until 6 p.m., and hang out at the street-side pop-up lounge that co-working space WeWork has created on Verts’ patio to gather some free WeWork swag, free-trials and giveaways. If you want in on the free lunch though, you’ll want to get there earlier than later: Starting at 11 a.m., Verts will be giving out free entree cards at the pop-up — yup, that covers lunch bowls (score!) — on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to plan ahead, you can check out Verts menu here.

How’s that for some happy hump-day news?

