Where to Get Free Lunch in Center City Today

Listen up, Center City office workers!

By  | 

Verts Mediterranean Grill | Photo via Facebook

Surprise: Your lunch plans just got a whole lot cheaper, Center City office workers! Today, Wednesday, August 9th, Verts Mediterranean Grill and WeWork have teamed up for an outdoor WeWork pop-up complete with free (and healthy!) food and coffee, plus giveaways. Feel free to indulge in a Napoleon Dynamite-style “YESSS” from your desk chair.

Here’s the deal: Anyone can swing by Verts at 1601 Market Street, pretty much any time today until 6 p.m., and hang out at the street-side pop-up lounge that co-working space WeWork has created on Verts’ patio to gather some free WeWork swag, free-trials and giveaways. If you want in on the free lunch though, you’ll want to get there earlier than later: Starting at 11 a.m., Verts will be giving out free entree cards at the pop-up — yup, that covers lunch bowls (score!) — on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to plan ahead, you can check out Verts menu here.

How’s that for some happy hump-day news?

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how:

Read More About: , ,

Around the Web

Be respectful of our online community and contribute to an engaging conversation. We reserve the right to ban impersonators and remove comments that contain personal attacks, threats, or profanity, or are flat-out offensive. By posting here, you are permitting Philadelphia magazine and Metro Corp. to edit and republish your comment in all media.