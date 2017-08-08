This morning, U.S. News & World Reports released their annual Best Hospitals rankings, and we think our Philly hospital workers deserve a round of applause. Two Philly medical centers — Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals — nabbed spots on the 2017 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll, which highlights the top 20 hospitals in the U.S. that deliver exceptional care across multiple areas of care.

We’ll pause for applause.

Okay, a little bit about U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals rankings, for those who aren’t familiar: The annual rankings compare over 4,500 medical centers across the country in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions, to determine the best of the best. This year, Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian took 10th place on the Best Hospitals Honor Roll list (down one spot from last year), while Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals took 16th place (Rothman Institute at Thomas Jefferson Hospital also came in fourth place in the country for Orthopedics). When it comes to how we stacked up nationally, Mayo Clinic in Rochester nabbed the number one spot on the Honor Roll list, with Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital coming in as runners up.

Both hospitals ranked nationally in an impressive 11 specialties. HUP/PPMC ranked nationally in cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throats, gastroenterology and GI surgery; geriatrics; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology; and urology. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals ranked nationally in cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery; ophthalmology; orthopedics; and urology.

U.S. News & World Report also ranks hospitals by region. When it comes to those rankings, after HUP/PPMC and Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, the best hospitals in the region, according to the rankings, are Christiana Care Hospitals, Lankenau Medical Center and Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital. The rankings are also searchable by region and specialty, which you can do here.

Now, one last round of applause for all the scrubs-wearin’ folks in our city, please.

