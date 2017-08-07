Philly Is Getting a Sweet New Fitness Studio That Combines Two Totally Different Workouts

I love myself a boutique fitness class, but I’ve always hesitated at the thought of committing to any one boutique fitness studio for fear of getting bored. But a new fitness studio opening on Spring Garden Street, BPM Fitness, might eliminate that fear: The studio will combine TRX with indoor cycling in a 4,000-square-foot studio slated to open this fall. Meaning: You’ll get the boutique fitness experience with two very different types of workouts to choose from. Fitness-class fatigue averted!

Helmed by two former Body Cycle Studio instructors, Shoshana Katz and Erin Moffitt, the studio, opening at 1800 Spring Garden Street, will have two classrooms — one stocked with 24 TRX straps and one with 24 Stages indoor-cycling bikes that track performance, along with monitors. Folks will be able to take their pick of a 45-minute TRX class (they’ll be the first TRX-certified facility in Philly, by the way), a 45-minute indoor cycling class or a 60-minute class that combines the two. They expect to have four to five classes on the schedule each day, with drop-in classes costing $25, and class packages and memberships available. Along with the studio classrooms, they’ll also have men’s and women’s locker rooms, each with two showers. (Insert praise-hands emoji here. Lord knows a shower is a post-indoor-cycling-class essential.)

When it comes to the workouts, Katz says folks can expect “high-energy, fun and challenging workouts in an incredibly supportive and welcoming environment. We want BPM to feel like your second home.” And this second home will have good music: As Katz tells us, BPM stands for beats per minute, which references both music and heart rate.

The studio is currently in the construction phase, but Katz and Moffitt are aiming to be getting folks sweaty at BPM starting this fall. Until then, you can keep up with them on Instagram here.

