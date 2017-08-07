Shore Workouts: Do Pure Barre on the Beach

There’s something about working out on the beach that is just better. And this weekend, the folks from Pure Barre Ardmore are giving you a chance to get your sweat on with them on the beach at the Jersey Shore. And for a good cause, too!

Here’s what you need to know: At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12th, Pure Barre Ardmore will be holding a pop-up class at the beach in front of the Deauville Inn’s clubhouse, in between Ocean City and Sea Isle. There’s no fee for the class, but donations—which will go to the Tara Miller Melanoma Foundation—are encouraged.

All you need to bring with you to get in on the action is a yoga mat, a towel and a water bottle. You can find info on parking below.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: