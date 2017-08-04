The Checkup: The New Food Label to Have on Your Radar

• Glyphosate, a chemical that’s used to kill weeds and is identified by the World Health Organization as a possible human carcinogen, might be lurking in a lot of your food — even, in some cases, if you’re buying organic. That’s why you may soon start seeing “glyphosate-free” pop up on labels along side their organic designation. [Well + Good]

• Here, the founder of Just Salad, which just opened its first Philly outpost, spills on the business’s philosophy. [Entrepreneur]

• Bad news: O=If you’re over 18 years old, your detail memory has already peaked. But on the flip side, certain areas of your cognitive functioning keep improving until different points in life. Here, when different aspects of your brainpower peak. [Business Insider]

• Want the secret to strong, sparkly white teeth? Yes, please! Here, a cheat sheet for how to up your dental health game using all-natural products. [mindbodygreen]

• Turns out you probably wouldn’t hit the gym more often, even if someone were paying you to, a new study shows. Womp, womp. [Washington Post]

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: