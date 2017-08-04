Don’t know what to do with the kettlebell collecting dust in your closet? Look no further.

Kettlebells can be … intimidating. I mean, they look like wrecking balls with handles attached. But it turns out, you don’t have to be a bodybuilder to use one. And swinging one of these things around (with controlled movements and good form) can pay off BIG. According to Livestrong, a kettlebell’s uncentered weight makes it perfect for aerobic exercises, like swings and thrusts. This’ll give you a wide range of motion. Plus, you can burn a TON of calories using a kettlebell. Like, 400 calories in 20 minutes. Count us in.

To get you started, here are 30 kettlebell exercises to tone up your entire body and help you work your way up in the weight-room ranks.

FOR ABS AND CORE

1. Crunches with kettlebell

2. Kettlebell swings

3. Russian twist with kettlebell

4. Turkish get-up

5. Kettlebell pull-through plank

6. Side plank with kettlebell

7. Leg raise with kettlebell

8. Kettlebell one-arm row

9. Kettlebell chest-loaded swing

10. Kettlebell hip thrust

FOR BUTT AND LEGS

11. Goblet squat

12. Side-step kettlebell swing

13. Kettlebell lunge press

14. Double kettlebell squat

15. Kettlebell sumo deadlift

16. One-arm kettleball swing

17. Kettlebell crossover lunges

18. Single-leg kettlebell deadlift

19. Kettlebell lateral goblet lunge

20. Kettlebell snatch

FOR ARMS, CHEST, AND BACK

21. Two-arm kettlebell row

22. Kettlebell floor press

23. Two-arm kettlebell military press

24. Bicep curl with kettlebell

25. “Man Maker” bicep curls

26. Isometric kettlebell row

FOR THE WHOLE BODY

27. Single-arm thruster

28. Kettlebell high pull

29. Kettlebell windmill

30. Kettlebell burpees

