Meet Big Sur, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable running pup is a mellow, well-mannered guy who’s currently nursing an ACL tear. But he’s on the mend, and the Monster Milers think, once he’s healed, he’ll be a great pal to explore the city with. And in the meantime, he’s a great cuddle buddy for Netflix marathons. Learn more about Big Sur below.

Name: Big Sur

Age: 1 1/2 years

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Size: 70 pounds

Background: Big Sur was found as a stray and was brought to Women’s Humane Society. He’s now at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties.

Running style: Big Sur has been on some Monster Miler excursions but he is currently dealing with an ACL tear, so he has yet to get in a good run. Don’t count him out yet, though: His leg is fixable and on the mend, thanks to the good people at Street Tails. The Monster Milers are sure that once he’s healed, he will make a great adventure buddy!

Why Big Sur would be the right dog for you: Big Sur is a lot like his namesake: rugged, yet handsome and calming. Everyone who has met him has fallen completely in love! He most enjoys just being out of his kennel and visiting with volunteers and other dogs. He cries every time he sees a dog out in the neighborhood because he wants so badly to go play with each and every one of them. Big Sur has also been a great role model for the puppies at the shelter — while he’s been allowing them to jump on him and play, he has also been teaching them the ways of a well-mannered dog. He is a mellow and hug-able guy, who seems to be housebroken and already knows basic commands.

If you’re interested in adopting Big Sur, you can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

