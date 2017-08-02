YES: Barre3 Is Hosting Free Pop-Up Workouts in Center City This Month

Get the foam roller ready, my friends! Barre3 Rittenhouse is hosting another outdoor pop-up Barre3 series this month, and trust us, you’re gonna be sore — but it will be totally worth it. Oh! And did we mention the classes are free?

The Barre3 crew will be taking over Commerce Square, at 2005 Market Street in Center City, on three Thursday evenings in August: the 3rd (yup, that’s tomorrow!), the 17th and the 24th. You can grab tickets for any of the three dates here. Come class day, registration will start at 5:30 p.m. and class will begin at 5:45 for 45 minutes of muscle-burning fun in the sun.

These classes are open to all levels, and all you need to get into the barre scene (see what I did there?) is a yoga mat and perhaps a towel and some water. (It is going to be sweaty.) For a little extra fun, Athleta will be there before, during and after handing out swag (score!) and Satya Juice will be doling out samples of their favorite juices.

If you want in, make sure to reserve your spot ASAP. Spots tend to go quickly, because who doesn’t love a free workout? That’s right: No one.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: