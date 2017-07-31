If, when you picture your free time in August, you mostly see swan-shaped pool floats and glasses of frosé, we are SO with you. But in between pool splashing and frosé sipping, you’re going to have to fit in some sweating and refueling. That’s where this list comes in. Read up, then work a few of these in in between pool sessions.

1. The Philly Mayor’s Cup

When: Saturday, August 12th

Where: Belmont Plateau Cross Country Course, Fairmount Park

This cross-country meet of sorts for adults is going down again this August. Per usual, you can expect some friendly competition, a LOT of fun, and you should definitely anticipate sweating through your shirt. Because it’s usually prettttty darn hot.

2. Here to Be at the Fillmore

When: Tuesday, August 8th at 3 p.m.

Where: 29 East Allen Street, Fishtown

The folks at Lululemon have teamed up with the music venue the Fillmore for a pretty sweet (and sweaty) yoga/music/meditation fest of sorts. There will be a slew of yoga classes going throughout the evening, along with live music, and meditation. And as a bonus, proceeds from the event go toward making yoga more accessible to underserved communities in Philly.

3. Be Well Philly’s Summer Yoga Flow

When: Every Tuesday at 6 p.m. through August

Where: Dilworth Park, Center City

That’s right! Our free summer yoga series with Queen Village’s Three Queens Yoga will be going down every Tuesday through August, so if you’ve yet to join us (we’re sure you have LOTS of FOMO), you’ve still got plenty of opportunities. Just bring your mat and meet and us at Dilworth Park for some serious stretching and well-deserved savasanas.

4. Run 4 All Women Events

When: Saturday, August 12th

Where: Various locations

This August, Run 4 All Women (remember them?) has organized a handful of events all across the country. In fact, some awesome women will be running from right here in Philly all the way to Harrisburg (that’s 115 miles!) to raise money for Planned Parenthood — and you are invited to join them! If that’s a bit too much of a trek for you, know that you don’t have to run the entire thing, and also know that there’s a shorter run originating in Princeton.

5. Guided Hike and Meditation in Fairmount Park

When: Sunday, August 20th at 10 a.m.

Where: Meet at Mount Pleasant, 3800 Mount Pleasant Drive, Fairmount Park

What better way to spend your Sunday than with a three-mile hike through Philly’s beautiful Fairmount Park, with a mid-hike meditation break? That’s right: There is no better way.

6. The Philly 10K

When: Sunday, August 27th at 7:30 a.m.

Where: 8th and South Street, Bella Vista

Yes, yes, we know: The Philly 10K is already sold out. BUT, how often is there a race through city streets that allows you to simply step outside of your door to cheer runners on? The answer: Not very often. So get to sign-making! And if you’re running, good luck!

7. Fit with Rachel BYOB at WOW

When: Tuesday, August 8th at 7 p.m.

Where: 923 North Watts Street, Poplar

The “B”in this case does not stand for beer — it stands for bell, as is kettlebell. Trainer Rachel Rubin will be setting up in the Warehouse at Watts for a $5 BYO-kettlebell workout this month. So grab your bell (she suggests between 10 and 15 pounds) and get ready to get sweaty.

8. Yoga + Beer + Cheese Tasting

When: Tuesday, August 15th at 6 p.m.

Where: 2113 East York Street, Kensington

Yoga, beer and cheese: Three of our favorite things, being brought together by Jake Panasevich at Fishtown’s Martha Bar. First you’ll downward dog, then you’ll drink and chow down. How’s that for a good Tuesday evening?

9. Questival

When: Friday, August 11th through Saturday, August 12th

Where: Starts at Penn Park, 3000 Walnut Street, University City

This 24-hour race (don’t worry — they allott time for sleep), will take you all around the city to complete challenges in a team of two to six people. The challenges range from fitness-related to food-related to community service-related. And at the end of those 24 hours, you’re bound to have set a record when it comes to steps on your Fitbit.

10. On the Vedge of Glory: Vegetarian Cider Dinner at COOK

When: Friday, August 11th at 7 p.m.

Where: 253 South 20th Street, Rittenhouse

This dinner is a bit of a splurge in the price department (tickets are $160 each), but it sounds like quite the experience: The vegetarian dinner, a collaboration between chef Becca O’Brien and Ben Wenk of Three Springs Fruit Farm, features a drool-worthy menu of everything from warm burrata to tempeh, paired with Wenk’s ciders.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: