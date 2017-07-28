Meet Denali, This Week’s Adoptable Running Dog

This week’s adoptable dog, Denali, is a laid-back, super-soft cuddle buddy with a playful side. This pup’s a quick learner, and the Monster Milers think he could quickly become a great short-distance running partner. Learn more about him below.

Name: Denali

Age: 1 year

Breed: Collie mix (this is the Monster Milers’ best guess)

Size: 28 pounds

Background: Denali was surrendered because his family was not capable of caring for him properly.

Running style: The Monster Milers think that with a little practice, Denali will make a great short-distance running buddy. It is clear that he does not have much leash experience, or experience out in the world in general, but he’s learning quickly and has already completed a run/walk with his new friends.

Why Denali could be the right dog for you: Besides being the softest dog that you will ever cuddle with, Denali’s a calm and mellow guy who enjoys spending time with people, whether it’s out on a run or just relaxing. He is very interested in playing with other dogs and is good around kids. He has some learning and catching up to do, being that he was not properly cared for in his previous home, but he’s a smart guy and is already catching on.

If you’re interested in adopting Denali, you can find him at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

