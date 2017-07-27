“Yoga music” isn’t actually a genre a music, but it’s still easily identifiable — sounds of waterfalls, strums on acoustic instruments, you know the drill. And like, say, opera, it’s not for everyone. In fact, such music might even sound like nails on a chalkboard to you. That’s where this list of Philly yoga classes that offer up different sounds to accompany your sun salutations — from Beyoncé to heavy metal — comes in.

What: The Beyoncé Experience

Where: Priya Hot Yoga, 1828 Callowhill Street, Fairmount.

When: This workshop occurs occasionally, the next one taking place Friday, September 8th from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; check for other dates here.

Beyoncé has touched our lives in oh so many ways (let’s start with those major baby announcements. #Goals), so it makes sense that she’s infiltrated our yoga practice as well. Join in this vinyasa flow, powered by the sounds of Beyonce herself, where dancing, singing and Bey-inspired dress is more than welcome.

What: Heavy Metal Mondays

Where: Palo Santo Wellness Boutique, 1707 East Passyunk Avenue, South Philly.

When: Mondays at 7 p.m.

This funky, candlelit vinyasa flow class is an hour and 15 minutes of yoga accompanied by heavy-metal music. We are into it.

What: Namaslay

Where: Three Queens Yoga, 410 Monroe Street, Queen Village.

When: This workshop is held occasionally; you can check for dates here.

This workshop is held to old-school and new-school R&B and hip-hop beats. Beyoncé is pretty much always a given.

What: TGIF@TNY

Where: Nava Yoga Center, 1200 Constitution Avenue, South Philly.

When: Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

This yoga happy hour costs only $5 to drop in and shake off your inevitably long week in a playful class set to fun tunes designed to help you let it all go and head into the weekend with a clean slate.

What: Be Well Philly Summer Yoga Flow

Where: Dilworth Park at City Hall, 1 South 15th Street, Center City.

When: Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

DJ SYLO brings the tunes to our free BWP outdoor summer yoga series every week and let me tell you, it’s something else. It’s not your traditional yoga background noise, but not unfitting either. His smooth beats help me fall into a very intense savasana every week.

