Just in time for your daydreams about the weekend to start up, the folks over at Curbed Philly have created a handy 17-stop map to Fairmount Park’s greatest hidden gems. And we want to go to ALL of them this weekend … but that seems an impossible task, so we’ll settle for getting to them all before summer comes to a close. We suggest you do, too.

The map features spots we know well and love — Boxer’s Trail, which earned itself a Best of Philly award for best city running trail a few years back, the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, home to the prettiest pop-up yoga classes maybe ever, and the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, just to name a few — and gems that we didn’t quite grasp the coolness of, like the Pavilion in the Trees. (Getting there is officially on my must-do list.) The map also makes it really easy to pinpoint where destinations are in relation to each other so you can properly plan to knock a few out in one day.

You can check out the map, which you’ll want to bookmark, here. And if you’re looking for more fun stuff to do in Fairmount Park, this Fairmount Park bucket list of sorts is a good place to start.

