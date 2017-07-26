How to Make Perfect Grilled Chicken

Let me tell you something: If you like buying organic meat but dislike the price of organic meat, drumsticks are for you.

Let me tell you something: If you like buying organic meat but dislike the price of organic meat, drumsticks are for you. Per edible ounce, drumsticks tend to be the least-expensive cut of the chicken, not to mention really fun to eat.

Now, you could slather some BBQ sauce on them and throw them on the grill until they look cooked, but if you want perfectly tender, fall off the bone, highly flavorful drumsticks then I suggest you follow the directions below. Another recipe that is naturally gluten and dairy-free, these will please the pickiest guest, and even the kids will get on board (though you might want to omit the cayenne for a family dinner). Perfect for warm weather grilling, you’ve got to try this recipe.

Recipe: BBQ Grilled Drumsticks

Serves 6

Ingredients

1/2 c. salt

Cold water to cover

5 lb. chicken drumsticks

Spice Rub

¼ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. chili powder

2 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. salt

3/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, optional

Method

1. Place salt in a large mixing bowl. Add cold water and stir to dissolve salt. Add chicken and make sure it’s submerged (add more water as needed). Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.

2. Meanwhile, make spice rub by whisking all ingredients together in a shallow bowl.

3. Dry each drumstick with paper towels and roll in spice rub until evenly coated. Meanwhile, heat grill on high for 15 minutes.

4. Clean and oil grill grates, then turn off one burner (or two of the three, if you have three). Arrange drumsticks over turned-off burner(s). Cover and cook 25 minutes.

5. Rearrange drumsticks so that the ones farthest from the heat source are now closer, and the close ones are farther away. Cover and cook for another 25 minutes. Remove from grill and tent with foil, 10 minutes. Serve.

Becca Boyd is a wife and mom who creates healthy and delicious recipes in her West Chester kitchen. She blogs about them on her website, Home Beccanomics.

