Where to Dance Your Butt Off (for Free!) This Weekend

Cancel your Saturday morning gym class, people — this Saturday is Philadelphia Dance Day, the non-profit fest that aims to bring the community together by celebrating dance as a platform for creative expression and fitness. Meaning: You’ll be too busy pretending your Beyoncé to make it to the gym.

Here’s the deal: On Saturday, July 29th, the city will literally break out in song and dance with pop-up performances, free classes, and more. Philadelphia Dance Day will be hosting over 25 free dance workshops at a slew of locations throughout the city — and they’re not skimping on creativity. There’ll be everything from tap dancing, to barre, to aqua Zumba, to pretty much any other type of dance your brain can come up with. Always had a secret hankering to learn how to belly dance? Well, lucky you, there’s even a workshop for that. You can see the full schedule with class descriptions here. All of the classes are on a first-come, first-served basis, so you’ll probably want to show up a little early to secure your spot.

If you’d rather be a spectator, there will be a free pop-up performance at the Ethical Society Building (1906 Rittenhouse Square, Rittenhouse) at 12 p.m. To cap the day, at 8:30 p.m. there will be a 90-minute showcase that you can snag a spot in the audience for with a $5 donation. The show will be complete with performances from local dance students, like the folks at Philly Dance Fitness.

If your happy feet can’t wait till the weekend for this dancin’ fun, there will be a Cardio Mashup Pre-Party at The Oval tonight, Wednesday, July 26th, at 7 p.m. No need to sign up, just show up to kickstart your dance-filled weekend a little early. Happy dancing!

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: