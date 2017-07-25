The Checkup: How You’re Accidentally Torpedoing the Effects of Your Healthy Diet 

And more health news for your morning.

•  If you reach for a sports drink with your healthy, protein-packed dinner, you’re going to want read this: A new study, published in BMC Nutrition, found that pairing a sugary drink with a protein-rich meal could mess with your metabolic efficiency, leading your body to store fat. Womp, womp. [Men’s Health]

Living longer doesn’t have to be so complicated, a new study suggests. It really comes down to these three habits. [Science of Us]

• Your new favorite picnic accessory: A one-use grill you won’t feel guilty about trashing (the materials used to make it are biodegradable). [Fast Company]

• In today’s news of fails: This coffee was just recalled due to a Viagra-like ingredient it contained. [Grub Street]

• Here, what a healthy-eating pro orders for breakfast at Dunkin’ Donuts. Because some days, no matter how hard you try, you just can’t resist the pull of that glazed-donut scent. [Greatist]

