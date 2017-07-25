Attention fruit-loving friends, you’ll want to curb your intake of this sweet and buttery summer fruit posthaste: TIME reports a salmonella outbreak affecting 47 people in 12 states — hospitalizing 12 — has been linked to Maradol papayas.

The outbreak surfaced in mid-May, affecting people across all ages, from 1 to 95 years old. Most instances of the outbreak were reported in New York, where one person died as a result, and New Jersey, though people in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas, Virginia and Utah have reported illness linked to the outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge folks to avoid Maradol papayas, which seem to be the root of this Salmonella Kiambu outbreak, and urge restaurants not to serve them. You can see the full report from the CDC here.

