Here are your workout directions for today: You’re going to do each of the exercises below for 20 seconds. We know — it’s not a lot of time, but each round is all about speed. The idea is to do as many reps as you can quickly, with good form, before moving on to the next exercise. The entire circuit will take five minutes, so complete the whole thing as many times as you can in the time you have available. Create a goal or time limit before you get started and work towards that. Or, if you only have a few minutes to spare, break it up and do it a few times throughout the day! All you’ll need to have on hand is a pair of dumbbells.

Be Well Workout of the Week: The Fast 5-Minute Workout You Can Squeeze in Whenever

Instruction: Do each exercise for 20 seconds; repeat as many times as you can.

Round 1: Alternating front raise • alternating punches • alternating bicep curls

Round 2: Squats • squat hold • plié squats

Round 3: Tricep extensions • lateral shoulder raises • alternating punch with torso twist

Round 4: Reverse lunge with knee drive on left side • reverse lunge with knee drive on right side • skiers

Round 5: Sprint (on a treadmill, outside, in place, up the stairs, whatever!) • recover • sprint

Audrey McKenna Hasse is the owner of A.M.Fit, a personal training and healthy consultation business on the Main Line. You’ll find her workouts every week right here on Be Well Philly.

