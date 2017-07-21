Meet Yellowstone, This Week’s Adoptable Walking Puppy

This week’s adoptable puppy is a social, playful girl just waiting to cuddle up with her new family. At only a few months old and seven pounds, the Monster Milers aren’t quite sure what this tiny pup’s running skills are like yet. But if her sweet, energetic personality is any indication, she’ll probably love taking strolls with you. Read more about this cutie below!

Name: Yellowstone

Age: 2 1/2 months

Breed: Lab/Chihuahua mix (this is the Monster Milers’ best guess)

Size: 7 pounds — her full-grown size is unknown, but she probably will end up somewhere between a small to medium-size dog.

Background: Yellowstone was surrendered to ACCT (Animal Care and Control Team) because her family did not have time to care for a puppy.

Running style: The Monster Milers really have no idea if Yellowstone will end up being someone’s running buddy or walking buddy, but they sure are having fun playing with this spunky puppy while they wait to figure it out.

Why Yellowstone could be the right dog for you: If you’re looking for a puppy, Yellowstone would be an excellent choice! She’s spunky and sassy, but not too jumpy or mouthy. She is a ball of fun to play with, really smart, and is a pretty great cuddler. Her favorite activities are playing with the other dogs at the rescue, hanging out with volunteers to try and spot neighborhood dogs, and walking across Liberty Walk to visit her friends working at Webjunto … because everyone loves a puppy break, right? Yellowstone loves to be social and would be great in almost any home, especially if it had another dog.

If you’re interested in adopting Yellowstone, you can find her at Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties. You can fill out an adoption application here, or contact them by phone (267-761-9434) or email. And for more awww-worthy photos, check out our previous adoptable running dogs here.

…………….

We work with The Monster Milers each and every week to profile local running dogs waiting to be adopted. The Monster Milers are a group of runners who help shelter dogs burn off energy and get much-needed exercise by taking them on runs around the city, and they also just launched their first-of-it’s-kind Adopt a Running Buddy foster program. If you’re not in the market for a pup right now, but would still love to help out homeless dogs, you can always become a Monster Miler volunteer or foster parent. Find out more about how to get started with those processes here.

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: