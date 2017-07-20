10 YouTube Workouts You Can Do in Front of Your Air Conditioner

A few months ago, we were begging for this weather. But now it’s here and reality has set in. Who wants to leave their air-conditioned home to start sweating the second they step foot outside? No one. With the forecast calling for temps hovering around 95 degree days, an outdoor workout definitely isn’t in the cars. That’s where these handy YouTube workouts come in.

We’ve rounded up 10 workout videos that you can do at home — right in front of your AC. Plus, save for a set of dumbbells required for some (cans of beans work, too!), you don’t need any equipment to tackle these. Go get your not-too-sweaty sweat on!

Fitness Blender’s Fat Burning HIIT Cardio Workout

You can always count on Fitness Blender for a quality at-home workout. This video, running at just over 37 minutes, will give you a total body HIIT workout.

Yoga for Core and Booty

Yoga with Adriene brings you a fun twist on your typical yoga sesh with a focus on your core and butt. But don’t worry: All the mindfulness you love about yoga is still integrated into this body-toning workout.

Cardio Fitness Party Workout

If you’re looking for a fun workout, this definitely won’t disappoint. If the background music isn’t enough to get you pumped up, Keaira LaShae‘s enthusiasm is sure to get you moving.

19-Minute Weighted Fat Melt

Brought to you by Sugary Six Pack, this quick workout goes through a bunch of modifications for you, so you can really make it your own. Plus, all you need is a light set of dumbbells.

30-Minute Fat-Burning Barre Workout

No need to venture out into the sweltering world to get your barre workout in! Jessica Smith TV has a lineup of online barre workouts, including this cardio-barre workout option. Bonus: her pup is a guest star in all of her workout videos.

30-Minute Abs & Booty-Toning Workout

This PopSugar workout video is designed to get your tummy and bum tight and toned. The instructors, donned in fun workout gear (heart eyes), demonstrate all the equipment-free moves, complete with modifications and commentary.

30-Minute Cardio Kickbox Class

The Gymbox offers a ton of free workout class videos on YouTube, with up to six new ones added every week. This 30-minute kickboxing class packs a cardio-packed punch.

Lean & Sculpted Body

This Blogilates video was originally only released as a DVD, but now it’s available for free (yay!). In this 30-minute workout, you’ll feel motivated and toned as Cassey, your instructor, encourages you with positive feedback through your computer screen. Who doesn’t love hearing “I’m so proud of you!” and “You’re super strong!” when you feel like giving up?

20-Minute Tabata Workout

This short-and-sweet cardio workout will get you a quick calorie burn.

35-Minute Standing Abs and Low-Impact Cardio Workout

This four-part workout is comprised of a warm-up, a quick cardio sesh, an abs routine, and a cool down. This full-length workout will help you reach your six-pack goals without ever having to do a crunch or a sit-up.

