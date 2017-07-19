It’s no secret that Wegmans has legions of loyal devotees. Some even liken the store to God. (No, really.) So, if you are one of these people who praises the grocery-store chain, they just announced some news that just might bring you to your knees.

Last month, the company announced that it was partnering with Instacart, the San Francisco-based same-day delivery grocery service, to deliver groceries to customers. But they weren’t offering the service in the Philly area quite yet. Womp, womp. The good news though: Wegmans has announced that starting today, they’ve expanded their Instacart partnership to include stores in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley and Southern New Jersey, including stores in Montgomeryville, Collegeville, Warrington, King of Prussia, Malvern, Mount Laurel, Cherry Hill, Concordville, Downington, Allentown, Bethlehem and Nazareth.

This means that you can now get your Wegmans fix without ever leaving your couch. Hooray! (That said, isn’t some of the joy of Wegmans perusing the seemingly endless aisles?)

If you aren’t familiar with Instacart, they are a company that does your grocery shopping for you, then delivers to your door within the timeframe you choose, anywhere from within an hour to seven days. In other words, they eliminate grocery-cart bumper wars from your life. Say it with us: Ahhhhh. Your first order is free, then after that, delivery fees start at $5.99 for orders of $35 or more, or you can opt for an annual fee that gets you unlimited free one-hour delivery on orders over $35.

One thing worth noting though: If you mostly appreciate Wegmans for their low prices, Wegmans does add a small price increase on items ordered through Instacart. You can check to see if Wegmans is delivering through Instacart to your zip code here. Happy shame-free sweatpants-wearing grocery shopping!

Like what you’re reading? Stay in touch with Be Well Philly—here’s how: