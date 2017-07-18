And more healthy reads to know about this morning.

• If you opt for Splenda in your coffee as a way to cut back on calories in the hopes of losing weight, a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal found that you’re probably not doing yourself any favors. The study, which followed over 400,000 people over the course of 10 years, linked the consumption of artificial sweeteners to a higher risk for undesirables like weight gain, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Womp, womp. [TIME]

• This $12 ice cream sundae is sprinkled with an unusual protein-packed topping: crickets. Mmmm? [Grub Street]

• For everyone who claims they don’t have time to make breakfast: These protein-packed dishes come together in five minutes. [Self]

• Soap: Is it really a necessary shower ingredient? One brave writer sets out to find out. [Men’s Health]

• Here, seven pesky ways your workouts can screw with your skin, plus how to combat the issues. [Greatist]

