We can’t believe that it was all the way back in November when we first told you guys that SLT, the cult-followed, celeb-loved (Sofia Vergara and everyone’s wannabe BFF Chrissy Teigen are both fans) Megaformer studio based in New York was coming to Rittenhouse. And now, nine months later (man, time flies), they are just about ready to open the doors to their first Philly outpost (and 16th location total), a shiny, light-filled new second-floor studio at 1625 Walnut Street. Below, everything you need to know about the workout, plus when you can try it for yourself.

So, first, to give you a refresher on the workout, SLT — short for Strengthen Lengthen Tone — serves up a signature 50-minute full-body sweat session on a Megaformer machine (their new Philly studio is stocked with 13 of the latest and greatest rendition in the main studio, plus two machines in a private studio room), which is like a Pilates reformer on steroids. You can expect 48 minutes of glacially paced — but no less strenuous — movements to activate your slow-twitch muscle fibers speckled with what founder and CEO Amanda Freeman calls “cardio bursts” (think: burpees and army crawls done on the machine) throughout. The last two minutes of the workout are reserved for collapsing onto your machine for a well-deserved stretch session.

The studio’s schedule comes complete with a few variations on their workout (an intro class; a tamer take on their signature workout; a more advanced take on their signature class; and a class option that features an extended 10 minutes of stretching), but the signature Megaformer class is what you’ll find most. Save for your first class which is $15, classes will run you $32 per sweat session. And before you scoff, know that that’s less than they charge at their New York studios, where a single session runs you $40. They’ll also offer discounted class packages. To start, they’ll be offering around five classes a day, then upping that to around seven each day a few weeks later.

If the studio set-up looks familiar to you, the workout is in the same genre as studios like Sculpt, Plank and Solidcore. But SLT, which has been in the biz since 2011, is actually one of the OGs.

Okay, okay, enough with the suspense. We know you want to know when, exactly, they’re opening. The folks at SLT tell us the opening date is — drumroll — Thursday, August 3rd. They’ll be putting up their schedule online before then, and they tell us they’ve got some grand-opening fun in the works, so you can look out for updates on both of those on their Facebook page here. Let the countdown to becoming a little more Chrissy Teigen-like begin!

