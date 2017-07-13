MAKE: Guilt-Free Zesty Chicken Burgers With Cilantro Cream Sauce

These are totally restaurant-worthy, but easy enough to make in your own kitchen.

These are not the burgers you make when you have a crowd of 20 on short notice on a hot summer’s night. Those guests can eat their pre-shaped beef patties from the grocery story and be grateful you’re hosting them. These are “something to look forward to on a Tuesday” burgers. They’re healthy but amazingly flavorful and super simple to make.

You might take a quick look at my list of ingredients and deem it “too long,” but, conveniently, the sauce and the burger have almost the same ingredients (lime, onion, mayo and cilantro appear twice). If you don’t like spice then omit the jalapeno from the cream, but if you really like spice, chop that sucker whole without removing seeds/ribs (that’s where the heat is). Either way, the end result here tastes like something you’d order at a restaurant but, as is always the case, the healthiest food is the food you make at home.

Recipe: Zesty Chicken Burgers with Cilantro Cream

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the burger

1 lb. ground chicken breast

Juice from 1/2 a lime

3 tbsp. minced red onion

1/4 c. minced cucumber

2 tbsp. lowfat mayo

3/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

For the Cilantro Sauce

2 tbsp. lowfat mayo

1/4 c. light sour cream

2 tbsp. minced red onion

juice from 1/2 a lime

1 tbsp. minced cilantro

1 tbsp. minced jalapeno

For serving

4 whole-wheat English muffins (GF if you prefer)

sliced tomato

leaf lettuce

Method

1. For burgers, mix together all “burger” ingredients in a mixing bowl and shape into four patties.

2. For cilantro cream, mix all “cilantro sauce” ingredients together in a small mixing bowl and set aside.

3. Spray a large skillet or griddle with nonstick spray and set over medium heat. Heat for about two minutes. Add burgers and cook until golden brown on each side.

4. Meanwhile, toast English muffins (either under broiler or in toaster). Divide cilantro cream between bottom slice of each English muffin. Top with burger, then lettuce and tomato and remaining slice of English muffin. Serve.

