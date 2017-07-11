• Let’s be honest: The number-one reason I eat out way more often than I should is simple — because I’m lazy. Chances are, you are often lazy, too. But these six gems in the aisles of Trader Joe’s— from pre-riced cauliflower to stir-fry-percent salad mixes—make cooking good-for-you meals at home so easy, you almost can’t even pull the lazy card. [Greatist]

• And speaking of Trader Joe’s, people are SO into Trader Joe’s cauliflower rice (we must admit: It’s good) that certain stores have implemented a two-bag limit per customer each day. [Well + Good]

• Sorry to upset you first thing in a morning, but a new study performed at UC Berkeley found that just smelling food may cause the body to store fat. The good news: The study was performed on mice, so more research needs to be done before we urge you to stop wafting in the smell of fried cinnamon every time you pass Federal Donuts. [Science of Us]

• A kale and pumpkin seed dark chocolate bar you never needed now exists. [POPSUGAR Fitness]

• Sorry, gluten-free eaters: The Pope does not approve of your gluten-free communion wafers. At all. [TIME]

