Snap Kitchen and Franklin Fountain Team Up, Create Ice Cream of Our Dreams

It’s available at Snap Kitchen’s Midtown Village location.

Now, this is what we call a power couple: Snap Kitchen, the convenient spot for healthy grab-and-go fare, has teamed up with the ice cream masters at Old City’s Franklin Fountain, combining their strengths to bring us a dairy-free, gluten-free brownie ice cream. SAY WHAAAAAT?!

Mocha Caramel Snap Brownie (yes, please!) is the name of the team’s creation, and it comes served in four-ounce individually portioned grab-and-go cups, á la Snap Kitchen’s signature style. The dairy-free, gluten-free ice cream is made with Snap Kitchen’s infamously gooey gluten-free brownies, which Be Well editor Adjua emphatically tells me are “BOMB.” (Trust her.) The ice cream, which launched today, will run you $4.50 per serving. It’s worth noting, that while it is dairy-free, Snap Kitchen’s brownies contain egg. Sorry, vegan friends.

This Snap Kitchen and Franklin Fountain masterpiece is only available at the Snap Kitchen’s Midtown Village location (1109 Walnut Street) — but hey, a little walk to get ice cream couldn’t hurt, even if it is on the healthier side.

